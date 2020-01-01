This Qurbani, you can fulfill your obligation and help Embrace Relief ease hunger around the world with a donation to our International Hunger Relief: Qurbani 2025 campaign!

Last year, your generosity helped us deliver nutritious meat to more than 165,000 vulnerable people in 21 countries during Qurbani. This year, with your support, we aim to make an even bigger impact – with a 2025 goal of providing meat packages to 250,000 people worldwide!

In 2025, we aim to expand our impact to provide meat packages to 250,000 people Embrace Relief accepts Qurbani donations year-round, and you can be assured that your gift will provide nutritious meat to families around the world in their time of need.

Each Qurbani share you give will provide meat packages to approximately seven families; for many, this will be the only time of year when they will be able to obtain high-quality, fresh meat. The best time to help is right now, so share your blessings and donate your Qurbani to Embrace Relief today!

Online Qurbani Donation

Below are the prices for donating a Qurbani share to each region where Embrace Relief operates. (Prices vary based on local market conditions.) You may direct your Qurbani to any of these regions when making your donation on this page:

Africa and Asia - $120 Where Most Needed - $175 United States of America - $300

As the sacred time of Qurbani approaches, reminding us of our obligation to help the millions of people worldwide who struggle with food insecurity.

When you give to Embrace Relief’s International Hunger Relief: Qurbani 2025, you’re putting food on the tables of vulnerable families in nearly two dozen countries – making a critical impact and making a powerful difference in their lives. Be a shining light in the darkness for families in need and give your Qurbani today!